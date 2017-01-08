2 pedestrians hit by vehicle in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Police: Pedestrians hit by vehicle

An 8-year-old boy and his 45-year-old mother were taken to the hospital over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle, Grass Valley police said.

The wreck happened around 12:20 p.m. Saturday near East Main Street and Presley Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrians. They found the vehicle’s driver, as well as two injured pedestrians, after arriving, the sergeant said.

First-responders treated the pedestrians at the scene. They were then taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment, Bates added.

“Their status at this time is still unknown,” the sergeant said Sunday afternoon.

“We’re still trying to determine the fault of the accident — who’s at fault,” he added.

No one has been charged in connection with the crash.

— Alan Riquelmy