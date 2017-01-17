16 applicants, from California to Maine, apply for Nevada County cannabis consultant job | TheUnion.com

Nevada County received 16 proposals from people and businesses who want to become the county’s marijuana consultant.

Whoever gets the job, expected to be filled by March, will help write the county’s permanent cannabis grow rules — a process that could take 18 months.

County officials now will form an evaluation panel that will review the proposals, respond to them and compile a list of those it wants to interview, said Mary Ross, the county’s purchasing agent.

“I don’t know yet who’s on that panel,” she said. “I don’t know how many we’ll interview.”

Ross can select the consultant if the contract cost is under $25,000, though she anticipates the Board of Supervisors likely will choose to vote regardless of the price.

The company tapped to become the consultant will then help a county subcommittee choose members for an advisory group. The consultant will lead meetings and provide recommendations to supervisors for a permanent cultivation ordinance.

The 16 applicants that met the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline to submit proposals are Seth Schapiro, no address given; MIG, Inc., of Berkeley; Tsou Consulting, of Cerrito; Pistil and Stigma, of Reno, Nevada; Consensus Building Institute, of Cambridge, Massachusetts; Lytle Consulting Services, of Orangevale; BerryDunn, of Portland, Maine; HdL Companies, of Diamond Bar; Public Policy and Outreach Facilitator, of Minden, Nevada; Greenberg Traurig LLP, of Sacramento; NES, Inc., of Folsom; Coalition for Common Sense Regulation, of San Francisco; Menlo Lab and Living Green, of Rough and Ready; Macias, Gini, and O’Connell, LLP, of Sacramento; Health Management Associates, Inc., of Lansing, Michigan; and Harmonic Engineering, of Weaverville.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.