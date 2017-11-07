15th gingerbread contest set for Country Christmas Faire at Nevada County Fairgrounds

Now is the time for holiday bakers to think about the creation of a gingerbread house to enter in the 15th annual Gingerbread House Competition at the Country Christmas Faire, held November 24-26 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

Houses, bungalows, cottages and castles fashioned from gingerbread will be displayed for the viewing pleasure of holiday shoppers during the Thanksgiving weekend festivities.

Competitors may enter any of the many categories, including children, teens, adults, special needs, families and groups. There's even a category for children under 8 years of age who want to enter a house made by a kit. All those who enter and deliver a gingerbread house exhibit will receive two free admission passes to the Country Christmas Faire.

Ribbons are given to all winners, and the Best of Show winner will receive $100. A special gift basket from Tess' Kitchen Store will also be awarded to the Best of Show winner and the People's Choice Award winner.

Entry forms must be received at the Fairgrounds between now and Friday, November 17 by 4 p.m. The actual gingerbread house must be delivered to the Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Nov. 21 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Ponderosa Hall. The cost is $2 to enter. Entry forms and a complete list of rules can be picked up at the Fairgrounds office on McCourtney Road, or downloaded from the Fair's website at http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com.

Christmas Faire

The Country Christmas Faire features the work of talented artisans who fill the fairgrounds exhibit buildings with quality handmade crafts and unique gifts. Visitors can also enjoy holiday music, gourmet festival foods, wagon rides, and a community bonfire.

Santa Claus will be on hand to greet children, and take a photo. Santa will be available each day until an hour before closing time.

Free babysitting will be offered by Girl Scouts of the Northern Mines Service Unit. Errand Elves from Clear Creek School will be available in the lobby of Main Street Center to assist shoppers throughout the event.

The 33rd annual Country Christmas Faire begins Friday, Nov. 24, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 26. The hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free to children 12 and under. Parking is free. On Sunday, a canned food donation will result in $1 off admission. All food donated is collected by the Grass Valley Elks and used in their Christmas baskets to hand out to those in need.

For more information visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds