15 Elly Awards nominations earned by western Nevada County stage productions | TheUnion.com

Western Nevada County was well represented Sunday when 420 nominations were announced for the 35th Elly Awards by the Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance.

A total of five local productions earning 15 nominations were among those recognized for the 2016-17 season, with Quest Theaterworks collecting three nominees each for its "The Good Body" and "Zoo Story," both of which were nominated for best overall drama production.

LeGacy Presents' "Scrooge" and Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra's "White Snake" were each nominated for four awards. Nevada County Performing Arts Guild also received a nomination in Youth Theatre Productions for Jeannine Watson's costume design in the production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Western Nevada County's nominations were among 244 shows submitted for recognition from 77 theatres, as 114 productions from 57 theatres were among those to be nominated for Elly Awards, which will be presented in September.

Lois Ewing was nominated as "Leading Female" for her performance in "The Good Body," which also earned a "Direction" nomination in the Drama division for Sharon Winegar. Chase Coney is a "Leading Male" nominee for his role in "Zoo Story," for which Scott Ewing was nominated in "Direction" in the Drama division.

Olivia Pritchett was nominated as "Supporting Female" in a Comedy for Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra's "White Snake." Jim Kelly (Costume Design), Tim Dugan (Lighting Design), and Tynowyn Woolman (Sound Design) also earned nominations for the "White Snake" comedy production.

LeGacy Presents' production of "Scrooge" earned nominations for Sharon Sciabica (Costume Design), Les Solomon (Lighting Design), Rodger Hoopman (Set Design) and for Rob Knable and Warren Harrison (Sound Design).

The 35th annual Elly Awards will be presented at two September ceremonies. The Youth Elly Award ceremony will be 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Cosumnes Oaks High School Performing Arts Center in Elk Grove. The Elly Award ceremony will be 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Center at 2300, 2300 Sierra Blvd. in Sacramento. Tickets for both ceremonies are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, please visit http://www.sarta.com or call 916-443-8229.