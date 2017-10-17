100 years young: Susie Piombo becomes centenarian

Grass Valley resident Susie Piombo celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family at Prosperity Lanes Tuesday morning.

When Piombo was born October 18, 1917 in Alameda Calif., the United States was still fighting in World War I.

She's always been a fan of the Oakland A's and her love of sports has been a big part of her life.

Piombo pitched softball in the 1970's for the undefeated Millscraft TV and was an original member of the Golden Sierra Women's Bowling Association.

She bowled into her 90's and didn't let a hip fracture stop her.

"A therapist helped her recover to be able to bowl," Piombo's daughter Diane Philpot said.

Recommended Stories For You

She bowled until she was 97 when a second hip fracture sidelined her again.

The centenarian enjoyed her day watching her friends bowl Tuesday at Prosperity Lanes.