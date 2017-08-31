Local firefighters provide support to incidents around the state

Local Joint Operational Area fire agencies have recently provided support to fires state wide.

The Grass Valley Office of Emergency Services Engine 334 was sent to the Slinkard Fire on the California/Nevada state line as part of an OES Strike Team.

Nevada County Consolidated Brush 89 was sent Tuesday to the Ponderosa Fire in Butte County as part of a Nevada County Strike Team, and a Consolidated captain is also assigned as a Strike Team Leader Trainee to the incident.

Grass Valley Fire sent an engineer to the Eclipse Incident as a Faller Boss, and a captain to the Orleans Incident for support.

Consolidated Fire also has two firefighters on assignments at various fires in the state.

Currently Grass Valley Engine 1, Battalion 1, Nevada County Engine 86, Water tender 84 and Nevada City Engine 5464 are assigned to the Pleasant Fire in North San Juan.