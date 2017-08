(LIVE COVERAGE) Friday Night Football: Nevada Union at Antelope and Bear River faces Orland

As Bear River and Nevada Union high school football teams launch into game 1 of the season, The Union will provide live coverage of local games right here at TheUnion.com.

At 7 p.m., The Union will launch a live feed offering updates from The Union Sports Editor Walter Ford and Sports Writer Brian Shepard (@TheUnionSports) — along with updates from KNCO, fan comments, and photos.

Recommended Stories For You

The live coverage will also include photos and video from Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez and Sports Editor Walter Ford.

Tonight’s games include the Nevada Union Miners at Antelope, and the Bear River Bruins versus Orland.

Follow our coverage below!