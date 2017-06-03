(LIVE COVERAGE) A Day At Play: Come join the fun, capture outdoor recreation in western Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Today is the day! The Union has launched a project to visually capture the vast recreation opportunities offered in a single day of play in Western Nevada County.Contributions are open to the public who can email photos and or videos to photos@theunion.com. You can also post photos and video to your Twitter or Instagram using the #ADayAtPlay.

Submissions may be shared in our special print and online feature "A Day At Play in Western Nevada County" to be published in print July 1.

Also follow our staff’s posts throughout the day on our live feed below!