Lake Wildwood Lobo Fire evacuation update: Residents allowed to enter

Nevada County- The evacuation order for the Community of Lake Wildwood has been reduced to a evacuation advisory and residents are allowed to reenter. All other evacuation orders remain in place.

When entering the area, please be cautious of emergency equipment and personnel as they are operating in and around the area. Check the roof and exterior areas for sparks and embers as well as the attic and throughout the house for hidden burning sparks and embers.

When picking up animals from a shelter, please have a photo ID. Upon returning home make sure you have food, water, and proper containment for your animals. High temperatures and fire damage can cause normal household items to become hazardous to you and your animals. Make sure your property is safe before returning home.