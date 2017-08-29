 Juan’s World: Breaking down Hurricane Harvey; reservoirs; aging infrastructure (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Back to: News

Juan’s World: Breaking down Hurricane Harvey; reservoirs; aging infrastructure (VIDEO)

Associated Press

Rescue boats fill a flooded street at flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Union’s Digital Contributor Juan Browne breaks down the affect that Hurricane Harvey will have on Houston reservoirs and how our local weather and atmosphere is affecting the hurricane.

Watch below!