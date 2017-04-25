Jeans coated with fake mud selling for $425 at Nordstrom | TheUnion.com

Want to look rough and rugged without actually getting down and dirty?

Nordstrom is currently selling denim jeans that come with their own “crawled, caked-on muddy coating” for $425. The 100 percent cotton jeans referred to as “Barracuda” jeans, are advertised to have “seen some hard-working action” and “shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

The existence, and price, of the jeans have been making the social media rounds with some stern and quite comical criticisms:

It won’t be nuclear war or climate change that bring an end to modern civilization. It will be jeans, jeans with fake mud & paint.#Nordstrom pic.twitter.com/6xOm8YqkmF — Andrew Fouché (@andrewfooshay) April 25, 2017

phoney Nordstrom sells muddy jeans insulting 2 hard working people who get jeans muddy the REAL way &4 less money than those jeans sell 4! — Ziggy Williams (@zigzdiamondz2) April 25, 2017

Muddy jeans selling for $425 at Nordstrom? Please make it stop. https://t.co/yYQTg8aqDj — Kelly Haddock (@kellhadd) April 25, 2017

A pair of fake muddy jeans for $425………I’m sure some idiot will waste their money lol https://t.co/kkEdk4MUMn — Dan Brown (@DanTheMan0531) April 24, 2017

Quit washing your kids’ muddy jeans. People will think you bought the designer FAKE ones at @Nordstrom! https://t.co/KRUD8KLbPy pic.twitter.com/Urvm31VKPn — Mix 99.9 (@MixGulfCoast) April 25, 2017

I’ve got 12 pairs of soiled jeans.

20 grease stained shirts.

3 pairs of work boots all heavily used.

All authentic.#Nordstrom — Jamie Storment (@jamiestorment21) April 25, 2017

#workingmanjeans #Nordstrom after seeing these stupid jeans with pretend mud I will no longer shop here!! — Donna Perusse (@rsrsporthorses) April 25, 2017

#Nordstrom out here making jeans $425 with fake mud, when I can get the same with $20 at my job 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QwTvQzxKxR — 🐐Caleb🔥 (@caleb_renee) April 25, 2017

If you want these l’ll do your jeans by hand with gluten-free, fair-trade, grass-fed organic dirt for $250. #nordstrommuddyjeans #nordstrom https://t.co/5mdmmcyb5M — Arenahi (@iheartlang) April 25, 2017

Nordstrom is selling jeans for $425 with fake mud on them. I’m done with this planet and ready to go back to my home world. #nordstrom pic.twitter.com/y0dyUIQHg0 — zane hagy (@zanehagy) April 25, 2017

My dirt and holes were put there form hard work #Nordstrom #nordstrommuddyjeans Who’s your target demographic? pic.twitter.com/hzenQD2BSA — John Francis (@Johnnytakafoto) April 25, 2017

What are your thoughts? Leave a comment above.