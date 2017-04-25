 Jeans coated with fake mud selling for $425 at Nordstrom | TheUnion.com

Jeans coated with fake mud selling for $425 at Nordstrom

Want to look rough and rugged without actually getting down and dirty?

Nordstrom is currently selling denim jeans that come with their own “crawled, caked-on muddy coating” for $425. The 100 percent cotton jeans referred to as “Barracuda” jeans, are advertised to have “seen some hard-working action” and “shows you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”

The existence, and price, of the jeans have been making the social media rounds with some stern and quite comical criticisms:

