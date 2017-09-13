In familiar company: 2016 Indy 500 winner comes home for charity dinner

Nevada County's most famous native race car driver, Alexander Rossi, was back among familiar faces Tuesday evening for a charity fundraiser dinner held at the Gold Miners Inn in downtown Grass Valley.

When a similar dinner was held last year, all the buzz was about Rossi's historic Indy 500 win.

This year, the talk was about Rossi's win two Sundays ago at Watkins Glen, and the anticipation of this Sunday's 85-lap race around the Sonoma Raceway.

Alexander Rossi, with his father and manager, Pieter Rossi, provided some insight into his strategy heading into Sonoma. The night struck a personal note as Pieter presented his son with his first racing helmet.

"You're an inspiration to us all," Pieter Rossi said to his son.

Following a question and answer with Alexander Rossi, area youth were recognized for excelling in local shop classes, and signed posters and memorabilia were auctioned off with proceeds going to Rossi's church.