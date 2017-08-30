How can I help?: Nevada County groups organize relief efforts for flood victims

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues to wreak havoc on the nation's Gulf Coast states, local groups are organizing relief efforts to help victims of what the Associated Press has called "the heaviest tropical downpour in U.S. history."

A fundraising concert to benefit flood victims is scheduled for Sunday in Grass Valley, featuring Texas-themed music. Admission to the event is free and donations of any amount will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit flood victims through Lutheran Disaster Response.

The concert — scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main St., Grass Valley — is an effort organized by Walt Strony, a church organist who will play at the event. Strony will be joined by organist and pianist Thomas Greathouse and guitarist Eileen Smith Le Van, who is the pastor at Peace Lutheran Church. Other musicians are still being organized, Strony said in a release. The concert will feature secular music.

Donations can also be made through the church's website at peacelutherangv.org.

The Sacramento Kings basketball team announced its partnership with the American Red Cross to aid communities devastated by Harvey.

The team is offering its fans a chance to donate to Red Cross relief efforts when purchasing tickets to games. The team's staff is also volunteering its time to help the Red Cross by making phone calls to help raise funds that will directly benefit Gulf Coast communities.

The Red Cross is accepting monetary donations for its disaster relief efforts. Steve Walsh, public information officer for the organization's gold country region, said the organization is not encouraging physical donations such as food and clothing due to limited warehouse space and difficulty delivering items. Physical donations are happening on a local level in affected areas, Walsh said.

To donate to the Red Cross, visit redcross.org.

The Salvation Army is also coordinating relief efforts and is accepting donations online at salvationarmyusa.org. Nevada County residents can also donate by dropping off a check at the Salvation Army's Grass Valley office at 10725 Alta St.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.