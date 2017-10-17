Homeless shelter regulations on the table in Nevada City

The Nevada City Planning Commission will host a public hearing Thursday on a proposed draft ordinance regulating homeless shelters.

Emergency shelters, the draft ordinance states, would be permitted in light industrial zones.

The proposed ordinance requires shelters to provide sleeping facilities, secure personal storage areas, showers and restroom facilities. It also allows shelters to optionally include laundry services, child care, counseling centers, recreation rooms and kitchens.

Regulations on a maximum length of stay for clients, facility management standards, and parking requirements, among other factors, are included in the draft ordinance.

Thursday's Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, 317 West Broad Street, Nevada City.

— Matthew Pera