Hits & Misses in Nevada County (Sept. 21)

MISS: To the fact that SYRCL needs volunteers every year to clean up along the rivers because of the inconsiderate people who leave their trash behind instead of taking care of it themselves.

HIT: To Amber Jo Manuel, who will take over as acting executive director of The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley after previous director Julie Baker announced she'd step down.

HIT: To Dave and Tonya Butterfield on their new acquisition of the popular Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters.

MISS: To brews and buds, not of the capitalized and sudsy variety.

HIT: To any real efforts to fix Social Security for the long term and get after CalPERS while we're at it.

HIT: To the price of marijuana plunging with legalization. Only the best growers will remain in time, and you can bet the cartels will drop like the flies they are without the return making up for the risk they've so enjoyed for so long. Here's to "Bud"-weiser fields finding some space among the rice in Sacramento, and a few worthy craft grows in the foothills. As with the end of Prohibition, this can't happen fast enough.

MISS: To conditions — some self-imposed — that hamstring the local economy and unnecessarily lower this community's quality of life.

HIT: To learning techniques and perhaps a mind set for peaceful communication. The organization Alternatives to Violence Project has helped a lot of inmates in prisons and jails, but its work goes much further than that. Silver Springs High School in Grass Valley has had several workshops for students, and the group has a three-day workshop "Community Building Through Peaceful Communication" scheduled for later this month for citizens.

MISS: To the state Board of Equalization for a lot of things, including rampant nepotism among the agency's 4,200 employees. This is just one consequence of bloated government run amok. Any bets whether other state departments have similar issues?

MISS: To Wells Fargo. Never mind fake news. Fake bank accounts — a now admitted 3.5 million of them — seem like maybe the bigger problem, considering the pocketbook effect of this scandal. In addition to $6 million or so in refunds to customers, the new management has plenty on its hands digging out of a self-inflicted mess.

MISS: To happy fish in the Great Lakes, thanks to anti-depressants getting into the water there in sufficient volume to make them heedless of predators, the Detroit Free Press reports. Imagine the dosage with people for this secondhand effect. That's a lot of Zoloft, Prozac, Celexa and Sarafem flowing through the human waste systems into the water. "Some fish won't acknowledge the presence of predators as much," a researcher tell the Free Press.

HIT: To the nation's economic recovery from the Great Recession stretching to nine long years, thanks to some luck, pluck and yes, Obama administration policies following on W. Bush actions during the heart of that recession. Folks worry about the next recession, surely due. But as many economists point out, those ephemeral "fundamentals" are strong. Of course, this is a little hard to see in a local economy that for one reason or another — including a form of isolationism — has not seen the fruits of recovery in other parts of California, certainly Reno, and a lot of places where regulation is supposed to have strangled business. Go figure.

MISS: To Google for its thin-skinned response to criticism and apparently seeing to it that a think tank it funds oust a scholar who praised the European Union for fining the search giant. Whew.