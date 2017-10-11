High wind advisories prompt Nevada County residents to leave animals at fairgrounds

More than 350 animals were at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Tuesday night, including horses, llamas, dogs, cats, birds and reptiles.

Some residents, whose houses were spared from the flames of multiple fires burning in Nevada County, brought their livestock and pets home Wednesday. But due to high wind advisories, many opted to leave their animals at the Fairgrounds, where the Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team is operating an emergency animal shelter.

Community members have donated an abundance of pet food, hay, water and tools to the response team, according to Bill Alexander, second-in-command volunteer. Some have brought food and drinks for the volunteers, too, he said.

"This community and these people are unbelievable," said Pat Ehlers, lead volunteer for the response team.

Animal owners streamed in and out of the shelter Wednesday, walking, feeding and checking in on their animals, many of which have been at the Fairgrounds since early Monday morning.

