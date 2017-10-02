Help wanted in Nevada City: Hiring process stalled for new city manager, now set to begin next month

Nevada City plans to begin its search for a new city manager Nov. 1 — more than three months after Mark Prestwich stepped down from the position.

Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser said the city has waited to begin the hiring process due to economic factors, among other reasons, but will begin posting ads for the job next month.

Prestwich announced his resignation June 28, following his acceptance of an offer to take on the same role with Napa County's St. Helena. His last day with Nevada City was July 31.

Assistant City Manager Catrina Olson agreed to take on the role of interim city manager until the end of this month, according to Strawser. He said the city will likely request that she continue in that position when the agreement expires.

Acting as interim manager gives Olson a chance to "show (the city) what she can do" as manager, Strawser said. Olson may apply for the open position, but Strawser said she'd have to go through the same application process that any prospective outside hire would.

Strawser said it's common for a city to wait some time before beginning the hiring process for an open position, but Nevada City has also been stalled in searching for a new manager due to Prestwich's unexpected resignation and some recent expenses that affected the city's budget.

Those expenses, Strawser said, include a half-million-dollar repair project at the city's swimming pool, which began in September, and the $450,000 purchase of a property at 425 Nimrod Street this summer, which city staff called an "island" of land in Pioneer Park that the city previously didn't own.

The recruitment process for a new city manager could cost the city an estimated $30,000 to $50,000, Strawser said, because the city pays for hiring ads and applicants are often reimbursed for travel and hotel expenses.

"We're trying to be cautious and reserve before we spend," Strawser said.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.