Heidi Hall sworn in as new District 1 Nevada County supervisor | TheUnion.com

Heidi Hall on Monday became the new Nevada County supervisor for District 1.

Hall, along with Supervisors Ed Scofield and Richard Anderson, took their oaths of office from Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin.

Hall took former Supervisor Nate Beason’s seat. Beason opted against running again. Scofield and Anderson are starting their third and second terms, respectively.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to what everyone has done to put me in this office,” Hall said to a crowded board chambers. “Please continue to stay engaged in the issues you care about.”