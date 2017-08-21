Grass Valley’s Culture Shock Yogurt prepares to close downtown location

Filling cups and cones with swirling heaps of frozen yogurt, customers at Culture Shock Yogurt's Mill Street location took refuge from the late summer heat Monday — just two weeks before the shop is set to close.

"We just can't survive another winter," said shop owner Bobbi Giudicelli. "There's just not enough traffic when it's wet and cold."

The store is set to close Sept. 5.

But Giudicelli operates two other Culture Shock Yogurt storefronts, which she says are "alive and well."

The Brunswick location in Grass Valley, at 851 Sutton Way, and the Auburn location, at 2985 Bell Road will continue serving frozen yogurt, and Giudicelli said she's bringing a new concept to the stores: gourmet popcorn.

Culture Shock Yogurt will serve organic popcorn cooked in coconut and avocado oils and popped in-house. Giudicelli said she's gone above and beyond to ensure the popcorn is both healthy and delicious.

Recommended Stories For You

Six flavors of popcorn, including sea salt, homestyle ranch and California cheddar, are now available at the Brunswick location, and are coming soon to Auburn.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.