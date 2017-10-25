Grass Valley to dedicate alley to slain Ambassador Stevens

A popular downtown walkway that connects Mill Street with the South Church Street parking lot in Grass Valley will soon be dedicated to Ambassador Chris Stevens, a Grass Valley native who was killed in 2012 during an attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

The Chris Stevens' Courtyard, which was approved by city council this month, will feature vine-covered trellises, planter beds, LED lights and arched metal signs bearing the name "Stevens' Court," according to a staff report.

The courtyard will be privately funded by the Stevens family and the Chris Stevens' Memorial Committee.

According to a letter written by family members, Stevens was a "fourth-generation Grass Valleyan" who loved the community and had planned to retire in the city.

His service as U.S. Ambassador to Libya was "a final assignment in a career dedicated to public service and fostering international standing. After a stint in the Peace Corps in Morocco and a law practice based on international trade law, he joined the U.S. Foreign Service, serving in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, Syria and Libya," the letter states.

Stevens was buried in Grass Valley in 2012 alongside deceased family members.

According to Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine, the Chris Stevens' Courtyard is scheduled to be built and dedicated in the spring of 2018.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.