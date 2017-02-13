Grass Valley, Nevada City hotels inundated with evacuees | TheUnion.com

Sunday’s ordered evacuations due to the concerns over the Oroville Dam’s spillways filled western Nevada County hotels, and most customers had extended their stays on Monday.

“We’re completely full,” said Stephen Scott, who was running the desk Monday at Best Western Gold Country, which has 84 rooms.

“We may have had a few rooms open Saturday, but we were for sure full (Sunday) night,” he said. “Almost everyone who came in from Oroville has extended their stay until at least Tuesday.”

Sean Hilleran, the manager at Holiday Inn Express Gold Miners Inn, said despite the potential for catastrophe early in the weekend, the impact hit on Sunday.

“On check-ins, (we were at capacity of 80 rooms) at probably 8 or 9 p.m., but on reservations it was probably 4:30 or 5 p.m.,” he said. “It took people a while to get down here.”

Hilleran said the Gold Miners Inn gives discounts in emergencies. “It’s reverse gauging. Historically people (in the hotel industry) get in the business of raising the rates when things like this happen … Our rates are actually discounted I’d say 15 to 20 percent.”

Hilleran, who said Sundays are usually about 80 percent full, said as of late Monday morning there was one room available for Monday and as many as nine for Tuesday. “It’s pretty tight,” he said.

Mandy Beebe, the assistant general manager at Courtyard Suites, said all of her hotel’s 42 rooms were booked on Sunday and again on Monday.

“It’s definitely busy around here … We’re doing everything we can for everyone whose been evacuated,” she said. “It’s really sad. It puts everyone in a pickle down there.”

The Northern Queen Inn in Nevada City, which has 46 rooms, was full on Sunday. While there were still a dozen rooms available late Monday morning, the hotel was expected to fill up again by Monday night.

