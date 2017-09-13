Grass Valley moving forward with short-term rental regulations

The City of Grass Valley doesn't regulate the short-term vacation rental market that has turned some homes into bona fide businesses.

Many community members have expressed concerns that such rentals are having adverse affects on licensed hospitality businesses and tenants who are struggling to find long-term rentals.

Other residents say short-term rentals help bolster tourism and provide a source of revenue for local homeowners that helps pay the bills.

Platforms including AirBnB, VRBO and HomeAway — which allow users to list entire houses, granny units or rooms for rent on what is typically a short-term basis — have become increasingly popular throughout Nevada County, stirring up hot debate among residents.

Grass Valley's city council members directed staff Tuesday to move forward with the process of creating an ordinance that would regulate the market.

Tom Last, the city's community development director, presented the council with research he had conducted on regulations adopted by neighboring cities and counties.

Last said he'd continue researching possible regulations for Grass Valley, and would soon present the council with some options for a draft ordinance. Among the main issues discussed Tuesday, which Last said he would look at moving forward, were whether to limit the number of rooms that can be rented, regulate parking, require certain zoning, implement a permit process and require homeowners to live on or near the property they are renting.

Council members agreed that they don't want to forbid short-term rentals outright, but want to impose some regulations in order to address some concerns.

"We as a city need to be competitive in the tourism industry, and this is where it's gone," said Council Member Ben Aguilar.

He said short-term rentals are "more intimate" than traditional hospitality businesses, based on his experience.

"That's what people are wanting now. It's a different way of doing business," he said, adding that he's in favor of regulating the market.

