Grass Valley legend Kenny Bond reunited with his iconic yellow bike

The yellow bike was unmistakable.

It belonged to Kenny Bond, but somebody else was riding it.

It was an employee at Long's Bottle Shop who spotted the stolen bicycle along Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley earlier this month and confronted the man riding it, who said he'd found it in the woods behind Memorial Park and had no idea it had been stolen from a local legend.

The man turned the bike in to the Grass Valley Police Department, but it was in bad shape, said Officer Evan Butler.

According to Butler, the Grass Valley Police Officers Association brought the yellow bicycle to Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop and paid for a tune-up before returning it to its rightful owner, along with a lock to prevent future theft.

