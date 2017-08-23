Grass Valley council toughens camping ban, vegetation management rules

The Grass Valley City Council took a swing at fire risks, crime and illegal camping.

New ordinances approved Tuesday tighten restrictions on illegal camping and create more rigorous vegetation management standards for property owners.

Council members said the new regulations are a direct response to community members' concerns about crime and the dangers of homeless camps in the city.

Mayor Howard Levine and Council Member Jan Arbuckle formed an ad-hoc committee in June to address the issues, including fire risks, associated with illegal camps. Arbuckle said Tuesday the committee — which also includes members of the city's police and fire departments — has met multiple times per month.

The new ordinances, Arbuckle said, are an effort to clean up city codes that aren't effectively enforcing health and safety standards, based on discussions held by the ad-hoc committee. More code cleanup efforts are soon to come, she said.

An ordinance prepared by Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, which was approved Tuesday, made changes to the city's code regarding camping and the use of automobiles, campers and trailers for human habitation.

Camping in any automobile, recreational vehicle, or similar structure, the ordinance says, is illegal on any public or private property within the city. The ordinance also says storing personal property, including "camp paraphernalia," on public or private property without the consent of the owner is illegal.

Punishment for violating the ordinance can range from an infraction to a misdemeanor.

The ordinance allows family and friends of property owners to camp on private property for no more than three consecutive nights with the consent of the property owner. Other exceptions to the camping ban include permitted special events and other activities expressly authorized by city code.

Fire Chief Mark Buttron prepared an ordinance — also approved Tuesday — that made changes to the city's code regarding fire control regulations.

On Grass Valley properties one acre or smaller in size, the ordinance says, weeds should be no higher than four inches above the soil. The roof of every building should also be free of leaves, pine needles and other flammable vegetation or combustible materials.

The ordinance says properties greater than one acre should have a 30-foot perimeter around the property line without vegetation higher than four inches. It also outlined other regulations, including management of trees, in an effort to reduce fire risk.

Open fires and fireworks are also banned within the city.

Violators of the fire management ordinance can face misdemeanor charges.

Arbuckle said council members are working diligently to address the community's concerns about crime and public safety, but the process of enacting policy is slow.

"That's one of the first things you learn when you sit up here is how slow you have to do it," she said, adding that the council is working as fast as it can.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.