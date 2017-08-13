Grass Valley council to discuss local homeless shelter | TheUnion.com

The Grass Valley City Council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday to discuss adopting a resolution in support of Hospitality House's program.

The meeting — scheduled for 5 p.m. — was called in response to a request made by the homeless shelter's executive director, Nancy Baglietto, according to a staff report.

The shelter is applying for an "emergency solutions grant," the report states, which requires the city to certify that it approves of the organization's operations.

The resolution, which Baglietto is requesting that the council approve, will acknowledge the city's support for the shelter and will note the city's past approval of its program.

The special meeting is open to the public. The council will have a closed session meeting immediately following to discuss Grass Valley's open City Manager position.

