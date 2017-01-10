Grass Valley City Hall processes streamlined | TheUnion.com

An issue with the microphones during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Grass Valley City Council marred incoming Mayor Howard Levine’s first meeting, but didn’t keep the mayor and council from moving forward in the decision-making processes for the city.

An administrative update by City Engineer/Public Works Director Tim Kiser and Community Services Analyst Barbara McAllaster focused on highlighting the changes and updates made to streamline the requests of customers made at the City Hall counter.

Kiser began by providing background regarding fiscal consolidation that forced six positions to be replaced by two people.

“Everything is wiped away and now we have two positions,” Kiser explained to the council. “Historically our front counter was run by the individual departments. How can we bring better service to these individuals?”

Cross training the two counter employees on the different needs of departments including finance, planning, engineering, and public works was key.

Kiser identified ways the process had been streamlined including placing all of the city forms into one centralized folder.

“Consolidating those has made it much simpler for us to deal with those issues,” Kiser said.

“Next step is looking at business licenses and how best to deal with that process,” Kiser added.

Kiser went on to explain that the public had concerns over some of the processes and had requested that they be able to pay for things such as business license renewals online and by credit card.

HDL was identified as the outside agency the city chose to implement and manage the upgrades. HDL was able to add pages to the city’s website that allows them to apply, renew, make payments to, or update their business licenses.

“The biggest thing is people being able to do things online,” McAllaster said. “They can also do it over the phone, the new system is more accurate, modern, and standardized.”

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.