Grass Valley boutique strives to create community | TheUnion.com

Gather and Mill, a home and lifestyle gift shop near downtown Grass Valley, features sustainably-made items crafted by local artisans.

Katie White and Erica Henderson, long-time friends and co-owners of Gather and Mill, opened their shop in April, and have big plans for its future.

The storefront, at 603 Mill St. in Grass Valley, is loaded with crafts, including soaps and other body products, jewelry, houseplants, rugs, t-shirts, pillows, candles and more. But White and Henderson plan to use the rest of the space, which includes a large warehouse attached to the store and a sprawling front yard, in creative and unique ways.

The co-owners plan to soon host workshops and pop-up events in an effort to create a greater sense of community. Upcoming workshops include dreamcatcher making, upcycling jeans, acrylic transferring, weaving, photography and more. Pop-up events will feature local musicians and vendors displaying their crafts.

"We like small businesses and supporting local artisans who make their own stuff," said White. "And it's not just about the finished product. It's the creation process that's important to us. I think a lot of people in today's world are going back to small businesses and creating their own goods, and I love that. I want to support that."

White, who owns her own photography business, said joining forces with Henderson has made for a great team. Henderson also runs her own business, providing decorations and rentals for weddings. Both women bring their self-starter mindset and creative design skills to Gather and Mill. Looking forward, they hope to create a space where community can gather, and artisans are celebrated.

For more information about upcoming workshops and events, or to view the shop's online store, visit, gatherandmill.com.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.