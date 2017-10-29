Going green: Group plans to help Nevada City reach its sustainability goals

A new committee has formed to help Nevada City reach its goal of relying solely on renewable sources for its energy use.

The "100% Renewables Committee" was recognized as an independent charter this week by the Nevada City Council.

According to group member Don Rivenes, the committee's first task is to assess the city's current progress in working toward its sustainability goals.

In August, the council passed a resolution establishing a goal for Nevada City's electricity to come from 100 percent renewable sources by 2030 and for all its energy to come from 100 percent renewable sources by 2050.

At the time, Interim City Manager Catrina Olson couldn't give an update on how the city was doing with its "energy action plan," which was adopted in 2015. The plan set a "roadmap" for expanding energy-efficiency strategies and set a goal of reducing electricity use by 28 percent by 2020.

Olson said city staff hadn't had an opportunity to make a comprehensive assessment of the current state of energy usage in Nevada City.

Rivenes said the new committee, which will meet twice-monthly, is ready to take on that task.

The next step, he said, is to begin discussing and implementing new strategies for energy efficiency.

He thinks the city's goal of converting to 100 percent sources is feasible in the long term.

"In my opinion, we really have no choice because of climate change," he said. "We have to do this kind of stuff."

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.