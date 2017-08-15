Front of hospital to undergo construction (sponsored)

As a community continues to change, so must its community hospital.

This week construction will begin at the front door of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Located in what is known as Building Two, between the facility's Emergency (Building One) and Outpatient (Building Three) Departments, the entrance of the hospital will receive some helpful patient improvements.

Renovations will include a new canopy that goes from one building to the next, with an overhang to ensure patients don't get wet during inclement weather, a new wheelchair ramp, and improvements to the surrounding sidewalk.

The updates will not only follow requirements set by the Americans with Disabilities Act, but actually improve upon them, said SNMH Plant Maintenance and Engineering Director Sue Urban.

"Our number one priority at SNMH is to ensure that our patients and their loved ones are happy and healthy. We are constantly striving to make improvements in order to ensure that we are continually providing quality health care to those in our community."

According to Urban, the construction will allow for wider access for individuals using wheelchairs, walkers and those with general limited mobility. She added that she is happy the project is underway.

"We are excited that our entrance will be even more accessible for all of our patients."

SNMH patients, visitors and employees can expect to see construction underway for about six months.

The most important aspect of the remodel is keeping patients and their loved ones away from construction debris, said Urban.

Unfortunately, during the construction, patients will need to use alternate entrances and parking will be impacted.

Please see the map for the temporary parking and entrance options during construction.

Hospital leadership apologizes for any inconvenience during this time.

The SNMH Auxiliary's Pine Tree Gift Shop will remain open during the renovations and can be accessed from inside the hospital. Gift items, flowers and See's candy will be available, as always.

In addition to the modifications made to the front entrance, SNMH also has several other projects scheduled through the end of the year and into 2018.

A new Infusion Center is scheduled to begin construction near the end of 2017, giving patients and their loved ones a relaxing treatment space with a scenic view of the surrounding foothills.

The SNMH Auxiliary's Pine Tree Gift Shop will be moved and expanded. The hospital's Cardiac Rehab area will also move into a larger space.

For SNMH CEO Katherine A. Medeiros, the changes are an important aspect of the hospital's mission of providing exemplary patient care.

"Our number one priority at SNMH is to ensure that our patients and their loved ones are happy and healthy," said Medeiros. "We are constantly striving to make improvements in order to ensure that we are continually providing quality health care to those in our community."

For more information or to ask questions, please call SNMH at 530-274-6000.