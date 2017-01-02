Friar Tuck’s founder dead at 66 | TheUnion.com

Greg Cook, 66, the owner and founder of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar in Nevada City, has died of a heart attack.

Cook died skiing at Sugar Bowl on Saturday, his sister Jeannette Stillwell confirmed.

Cook was with his stepdaughter Amanda Morehouse Nguyen and her husband Duc Nguyen, both surgeons, when he collapsed in a lift line.

Duc Nguyen is a cardiothoracic surgeon and Amanda Nguyen is a breast cancer surgeon. “All of the sudden, he just fell,” Stillwell said. “Paramedics were there. Both (Amanda and Duc) are surgeons. It doesn’t get any better than that. There was nothing they could do for him. They worked on him for quite a while.”

Cook had struggled with health problems for the past year, Stillwell said, and hadn’t been skiing in a while. But his health had improved recently.

Duc and Amanda asked if he was ready for lunch, and he elected for one more run. That’s when he collapsed.

“It was his happy zone,” Stillwell said. “It was where he wanted to be.”

