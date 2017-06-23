Free picnic concert moved, still in Nevada City’s Pioneer Park | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Concert Band will kick off the first of four "Summers of Love Picnic and Pops Concerts" Sunday in Pioneer Park with the theme "Love Gone Wrong."

The free event begins at 5 p.m. at the park's picnic grove area.

The field in front of Pioneer Park's band shell, where concerts typically take place, has taken a beating this winter, so events are being moved to the picnic grove next to Little Deer Creek.

Highlights of the evening include a literal interpretation of Gershwin's "Embraceable You," a medley of James Bond movie themes, Aretha Franklin's "Respect" and songs from ABBA's Broadway show "Mamma Mia!"

The Concert Band encourages attendees to bring their own picnic or enjoy treats from the hot dog and ice cream vendors.