Franti, Spearhead to headline WorldFest lineup | TheUnion.com

July might seem a long way off but the California WorldFest team is busy planning for its 21st festival at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.

“We are thrilled to announce that Michael Franti and Spearhead will be closing 2017’s festival on Sunday night,” Center for the Arts Executive Director Julie Baker said. “His message of love, unity and tolerance is perfectly in line with the Festival’s vision. We look forward to WorldFest patrons leaving with a smile on their faces and hope in their hearts. Music truly connects us all.”

Franti is a musician, filmmaker and humanitarian recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry. Long known for his globally conscious lyrics, powerful performances, and dynamic live shows, Franti has continually been at the forefront of lyrical activism, using his music as a positive force for change.

“I make music because I believe it can change people’s lives and make a difference in the world,” Franti said in a news release. “Music gives us new energy and a stronger sense of purpose.”

Franti and his band Spearhead, known for their authentic and uplifting music, have found global success with multi-platinum songs like “Say Hey (I Love You)”, the chart breaking 2010 release of The Sound Of Sunshine.

Also on the bill are multi-instrumentalist and WorldFest favorite Joe Craven with his band The Sometimers featuring Bruce MacMillan and Jonathan Stoyanoff playing their unique blend of “no genre left behind” string music.

From Nigeria, Seun Kuti is the youngest son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun Kuti performed with his father and his band Egypt 80 until his father’s untimely death in 1997. He has since continued to lead the ban and followed the political and social ethos of his father, adding his own twist to the music to dig deep into various African traditions to reflect the continent’s struggles and cultures.

Also just announced is Native American hip-hop phenom Supaman. A member of the Apsaalooke Nation, Supaman has been the recipient of the Nammy “Native American Music Award”, “North American Indigenous Image Award”, and 7 “Tunney Awards”. His latest videos have gone viral and have received over 2 million views.

Those interested in becoming sponsors, volunteers or vendors in the WorldFest Marketplace are encouraged to contact The Center for the Arts early.

WorldFest tickets are on sale now and RV camping spots are limited and selling fast. Attendees can save up to $60 by purchasing Early Bird tickets.

The California WorldFest is a the largest single fundraiser for The Center for the Arts — a nonprofit arts organization that promotes and presents the literary, visual and performing arts in Nevada County.