Frank Gallino Post 130 teams with BloodSource | TheUnion.com

Holidays are unpredictable.

That’s the message from the Frank Gallino American Legion Post 130, which will host “For the Love of Vets Community Blood Drive” on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 South Auburn St.

Frank Gallino Post 130 is teaming with BloodSource in an effort to acquire 25 pints of blood to be used at local Veterans Administration hospitals.

“This is actually going to be our first blood drive,” the post’s commander Raymond Warner said. “We’ve always supported BloodSource through personal donations, but this is the first time we’ve actually set it up as a post. So we’re really excited about this.”

Warner said the news that other area posts were taking part in blood drives and making large contributions made it clear it was time for Post 130 to get involved.

“The inspiration was when I heard about other posts who were bringing in hundreds of donations,” he said. “I looked at our post and said, ‘OK, so we’ve got a few dozen.’ We have to do better than that. I figured this time of year is a great time. There’s such a large need for blood this time of year.”

Post 130’s goal this time around is 25 pints. There are currently 22 people signed up plus anticipated walk-in donors.

“I think we’re going to make it,” Warner said.

He’s hoping the blood drive will not just be an annual event.

“We already have a tentative date set up for February, we just have to clear that with BloodSource. It’s something we’re going to try to set up every two or three months.”

Blood collected will be designated primarily for veterans, particularly those in Reno and Mather, the former Air Force Base which still houses a Veterans Administration Medical Center.

Warner said part of his sense of duty comes from his inability to contribute. He spent time in Germany during the Mad Cow Disease scare, rendering him ineligible to give blood.

“So this is one way I can help out,” he said.

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.