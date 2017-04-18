Former Fallon resident accused of faking child’s death arrested | TheUnion.com

A Carson City woman accused of faking her child's death for profit has also been charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and filing false statements.

Victoria Morrison, 31, was arrested Friday after deputies were contacted to investigate the possibility of a fraudulent claim of a child's death. A victim, who had helped Morrison set up a GoFundMe for financial help after learning of the child's death, called the police after finding out the child was still alive.

Morrison, who grew up in Fallon and attended schools in Churchill County, claimed her 10-year-old son had passed away April 8 after fighting leukemia and his body was cremated with a memorial service held in Churchill County. The county's two funeral homes report no services were held at their businesses for her son.

Details emerged that Morrison's child had been diagnosed with a treatable childhood illness over a year ago, but she embellished medical information to convince the child, school and public he was terminally ill. Her son is alleged not to have attended school in months. The child's alleged illness was highlighted this past Christmas with Holiday with a Hero where he was given a charity helicopter ride.

It's anticipated Morrison received at least $2,000 in donations, but estimates are still being collected.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said the scam created by Morrison is rapidly unwinding and details are emerging that are challenging investigators.

"The extent Morrison went to convince others of her son's death have investigators critically looking into who all knew that the scam was taking place and what end possibilities could have been anticipated," Furlong said.

Morrison is being held on charges of felony burglary, obstruction, obtaining money under false pretenses and filing false statements. Bail is set at $20,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Carson City Sheriff's Office Detectives at 775-887-2500.