First snow of the season falls in mountains surrounding Lake Tahoe (video)
September 21, 2017
There is still one more day of summer, but you might not know it by looking up at the mountains surrounding Tahoe.
The sun came up Thursday morning to reveal a light dusting on Mount Tallac and elsewhere in the Sierra Nevada.
A webcam at Kirkwood Mountain Resort showed a solid late-September dusting of snow, while other Tahoe-area resorts took to social media with photos and videos showing a fresh coat of snow.
For more than a week, the forecast from the National Weather Service in Reno has predicted end-of-the-week snow in some areas of the Sierra Nevada.
That news has prompted excitement from snow-depraved skiers and boarder who still have fresh memories of the epic 2016-17 winter.
According to the National Weather Service in Reno, the Lake Tahoe region can expect scattered showers and up to one inch of snow on Thursday.