Firefighters contain small vegetation fire in Smartsville | TheUnion.com

3:30 p.m.: The vegetation fire has been extinguished. Cause of the fire is unknown.

3 p.m.: Fire units have built a line around the fire which was reported around 2:40 p.m. While firefighters are currently still battling the fire, calls for service have been reduced. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.

2:55 p.m.: Cal Fire, Penn Valley and Smartsville fire units are currently battling a small vegetation for near the corner of Condor Way and Hammonton Smartsville Road in Smartsville.

Cal Fire officials said the grass fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. today and is 50 feet by 50 feet.