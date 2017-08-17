UPDATE: Firefighters contain fire near Ananda Village

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m. — Cal Fire units contained the fire around 3 p.m. Cause of the fire is under investigation, though the caller reported power lines being involved in the blaze, according to Cal Fire PIO Mary Eldridge.

Initial post

CORRECTION: fire was .25 acres, not one acre.

Firefighters are currently working to contain a .25-acre vegetation fire near Ananda Village in North San Juan, according to Emergency Command

A call for a vegetation fire was made around 2:30 p.m. today, and units are currently at the scene located at Village Drive and Brotherhood Way in North San Juan.

No structures have been reported to be threatened at this time, and an air tanker has been called off.

Check back for more updates.