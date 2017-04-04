Firefighters contain garage fire at East Empire and Kate Hayes streets in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Photo from crews at scene prior to containment. pic.twitter.com/Gs60Lq7OiI — NevadaCountyFire JOA (@nevadacofirejoa) April 4, 2017

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.— Fire Chief Buttron: No injuries. Four engines responded, two medic units, one Battalion Chief, and one fire investigator.

PG&E and Grass Valley Police Department officers are also at scene. E. Empire Street is closed in that area.

UPDATE: 2:58 p.m.— Via Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron, the structure fire has been contained to the garage and has not spread. No injuries have been reported.

Grass Valley, Nevada City and Nevada County Consolidated firefighters are currently battling a structure fire near the corner of E. Empire and Kate Hayes streets in Grass Valley.

Reports of a detached garage fire were made to local fire units at 2:29 p.m., according to Cal Fire officials.

The blaze is a possible threat to other adjacent structures though has not spread as of 2:45 p.m.

