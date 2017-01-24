Fire Safe Council’s Joanne Drummond receives national recognition | TheUnion.com

The Wildfire Mitigation Awards committee has announced the 2017 Wildfire Mitigation Award winners and among them is Nevada County’s Joanne Drummond.

Drummond, the executive director of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, was honored for her efforts to mitigate catastrophic wildfire in the community. She was one of three Californians selected to receive recognition. Only 17 awards were presented nationally.

“The real credit for the work being done in Nevada County goes to the countless volunteers who make the mitigation on the ground possible and our dedicated partners who help fund the Firewise Communities program,” Drummond said in a news release. “The Nevada County Board of Supervisors, local fire districts and the Allstate Insurance Foundation have generously funded the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County’s wildfire mitigation programs.

“We rely on these partners to make our mission a reality in our community.”

California routinely experiences large wildfires due to homes being developed in the Wildland-Urban Interface and the dry Mediterranean climate. Drummond has utilized the National Fire Protection Association’s Firewise Communities/USA program to engaged residents to address the wildfire hazard well beyond the minimum 100 feet of defensible space required by law, with great success. Beginning in 2007, she has assisted 20 neighborhood communities in achieving and retaining the prestigious Firewise Community recognition.

Established in 2014, the awards are the highest commendation for innovation and leadership displayed by individuals and organizations committed to wildfire mitigation. The Wildfire Mitigation Awards are sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the National Fire Protection Association, and the USDA Forest Service.

Awards will be presented at the International Association of Fire Chief’s Wildland-Urban Interface Conference in Reno, Nevada in March 2017.