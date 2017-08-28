Fire units contain blaze near Penryn Road and Interstate 80

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.: Traffic has cleared.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.: The fire has been contained, according to Emergency Command officials. Fire units are currently mopping up the area where the blaze is said to possibly have been less than an acre in size.

There is a water tender, three fire engines and fire personnel still at scene. Expect major traffic delays in the area still as units have not fully left the scene.

All evacuations were called off.

9:35 a.m.: Expect traffic delays in this area

9:30 a.m.: Fire is actually located near Horseshoe Bar Road. The reporter, a male subject, was seen attempting to put out the grass fire with a paddle or broom.

Expect traffic on the Westbound lane of I-80 near Penryn Road. Placer County officials is asking to evacuate Penryn Estates, located directly behind the blaze.

Initial posting:

Cal Fire units are in route to a reported vegetation fire near Penryn Road and Interstate 80.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 p.m. and is possibly a .25 acre in size.

Check back for more updates.