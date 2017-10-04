Fire contained at Orchard Springs Campground

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

The vegetation fire has been contained and fire units are currently mopping up the site, according to Emergency Command officials.

The fire was a 50 by 50 foot blaze that was quickly put out after units arrived around noon.

Initial report:

Peardale, Chicago Park, Ophir Hill and Cal Fire units have responded to a fire reported to be at the Orchard Springs Campground ground near Rollins Reservoir.

A call for a fire came in around 11:45 a.m., units are currently on scene assessing the situation.

Check back for more updates.