Enough rain could fall in Grass Valley this weekend to beat the month’s average of .62 inches | TheUnion.com

Storm clouds rolling Thursday and today through Nevada County are expected to bring about a quarter-inch of rain, and more rainfall expected over the weekend could top the monthly average, according to National Weather Service forecaster Brooke Bingaman.

There's a slight chance of rain today, with skies clearing tonight and through Saturday. More rain could come that night and into Sunday, with the combined storms potentially beating the month's average of .62 inches before half of June has passed, Bingaman said.

"Then, after that, the forecast returns to dry again," she added.

Rain pounded Nevada County this winter, with 95.37 inches falling since Oct. 1 — the start of the rain year. Only 52.71 inches falls in an average rain year, Bingaman said.

Nevada County's weather will turn dry once the weekend ends.

Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies and highs around 67. There's a 20 percent chance of rain.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows around 45.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 64. More rain could fall that night, when skies will grow mostly cloudy and lows drop to around 43.

Look for more showers Sunday, with a chance of thunderstorms that afternoon. It'll be mostly cloudy with highs around 60.

A slight chance of rain remains for Sunday night, when lows will dip to 46.

The rain should have disappeared by Monday, when temperatures will start to climb.

Monday's highs will hit 69, followed by a high of 77 on Tuesday, 80 on Wednesday and 83 on Thursday, the weather service said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.