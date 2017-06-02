Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall to speak at first Tuesday forum | TheUnion.com

Heidi Hall, Nevada County's District One Supervisor, will be the featured speaker at the First Tuesday Educational Forum sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.

Hall worked in state government for many years before deciding to challenge Doug LaMalfa for District One seat in the United States Congress. She then won the seat in for Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

She was sworn in as a member of the Board of Supervisors in Jan. 2017.

The theme of Hall's talk will be "My Transition from Candidate to Supervisor." She is scheduled to discuss her experience in making the change from political campaigning to governing and the lessons she has learned in her journey from hardscrabble politics to making decisions that affect all constituents regardless of political persuasion.

How difficult has the transition been? What has most surprised her? What has most frustrated her? What is it like to be in a closed session with the board? What is the interaction like among the board members? How do disagreements get resolved? Nevada County Democrats hope citizens of all political persuasions find this presentation interesting and informative.

The event is open to everyone. Pizza and salad will be served and beverages will be available. Admission is by donation. For more information click on: http://nevadacountydemocrats.com/ or call 530-265-3367 (DEMS).

Source: Nevada County Democrats