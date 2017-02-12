Nevada County Board of Supervisors to set 2017 priorities | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will vote this Tuesday to set their 2017 priorities.

Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

Top priorities this year for supervisors include supporting a stakeholder process to create permanent cannabis grow rules, exploring funding opportunities to improve and expand emergency shelters and prioritizing policies that would reduce wildfire risk.

Supervisors also are expected to vote on changing the name of the Nevada County Air Park to the Nevada County Airport.