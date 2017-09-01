LaMalfa challengers set to hold forum in Grass Valley

At the Sept. 5 "First Tuesday Educational Forum," sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats, the three declared Democratic candidates for the seat currently occupied by District One Congressman Doug LaMalfa will present their vision of how to unseat him.

The event will be held at the Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St, Grass Valley, beginning with a social period and food service at 5:30 p.m. Pizza and salad will be provided and beverages will be available for purchase. It is open to the public. Admission is by voluntary donation.

Dennis Duncan has lived in District One most of his life, currently residing in Magalia. He has been a social worker most of his adult life, working primarily with families. Jessica Holcombe is a business attorney from Auburn and an advocate for civil rights, improving the lives of working families and the rights of immigrants. Marty Walters, a native of Hawaii, has lived in Plumas County since 2004. Walters is an environmental scientist and musician.

The candidate forum will provide an opportunity for the public to hear from each of these candidates and ask them questions on their vision for District One and strategy for defeating the incumbent.

For more information click on http://nevadacountydemocrats.com or call 530-265-3367(265-DEMS).

Source: Nevada County Democrats