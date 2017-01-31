Labor law update — Information Nevada County businesses need to know | TheUnion.com

The 2017 Labor Law Seminar will cover such topics as recent labor law legislation, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission developments and the impact of the new Administration on labor relations.

The seminar will be presented as a partnership between the Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce, Nevada County Contractors Association, Nevada County Association of Realtors and the Sierra Human Resources Association. It’s scheduled for 8 a.m. to 20 p.m. Feb. 9, at Esterly Hall, located at the Association of Realtors, 336 Crown Point Circle, in Grass Valley.

Presenting again this year is Mike Letizia. Letizia is founder and president of Letizia HR Solutions, Inc. with a background that includes over 20 years as a director, vice president, and president management level. His expertise covers strategic planning, workforce analysis, compensation and benefits administration, employee relations, recruiting and selection, payroll and salary administration, human resource development, and occupational safety, and security.

Letizia has been a credentialed member of the Society for Human Resource Management since 2002, gained his PHR-CA, California Certified Professional in Human Resources credential in December 2007, and his SHRM-CP credential in November 2014.

He was elected as the Pacific West Region Representative to serve on the society’s member advisory committee for 2015. He also serves as state director for the California Society for Human Resource Management and on the San Joaquin HR Association Board of Directors (2001-present) as chapter president (2016-2017).

The registration fee includes a light breakfast, lunch, seminar materials and parking. The fee is $80 for members of the following organizations; any Nevada County Chamber of Commerce, the Nevada County Contractors Association, the Nevada County Association of Realtors or the Sierra Human Resources Association. The non-member fee is $90 and walk-in the day of (limited availability) fee is $100. There will be no refunds but substitutions are welcome.

Online registration is available at http://www.sncchamber.org/laborlaw. Checks are accepted made payable to: Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce and can be mailed to 1793 E. Main St, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

For more information, email sugeorge@earthlink.net.

Registration is due by Tuesday. Indicate if you require any special accommodations.