KVMR to broadcast LaMalfa’s Oroville town hall meeting | TheUnion.com

KVMR 89.5 FM Radio, Nevada City's noncommercial community radio station, will broadcast Congressman Doug LaMalfa's upcoming town hall meeting in Oroville tonight at 8.

This will be the First District Congressman's second Town Hall event this year. Some estimates said 1500 people — or more — attended his first meeting with constituents at the Nevada County Fairgrounds last month, with dozens and dozens lined up to ask questions and make comments.

The 5:30 p.m. Town Hall at the Oroville State Theater will be recorded and then broadcast on a slight delay from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on KVMR.

The station will also offer a live stream of the Town Hall via its website at http://www.kvmr.org and will archive the audio at archive.kvmr.org immediately afterward in addition to posting an audio podcast of the meeting at the radio station website as well.

Source: KVMR