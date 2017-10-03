Drinking brews for a cause: Oktoberfest fundraiser set for Saturday in Nevada City

The fourth annual Oktoberfest in Nevada City, featuring a variety of beers, entertainment and German food, is scheduled for Saturday in Pioneer Park.

The event — which takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. — is a fundraiser for KARE Crisis Nursery, a local nonprofit which provides free, emergency childcare for the children of families experiencing stressful situations.

The organization strives to prevent child abuse and keep families together during difficult times, according to Executive Director Lynn Woerner. The Oktoberfest event is the organization's largest annual fundraiser, she said.

Nine breweries will be serving beer at the event, including Nevada County's ol' Republic and Auburn's Crooked Lane breweries. Hard cider and wine will also be available.

The event will feature live music, dancing and a display of vintage German motorcycles. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Tickets are available for $10 in advance and can be purchased online or at SPD Market in Nevada City and Book Seller in Grass Valley. Tickets are available at the gate for $15 on the day of the event. Beer fills cost $2 per glass.

