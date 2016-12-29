Don Rogers: Can’t wait for what’s next | TheUnion.com

Ready for 2017? Guess we’d better be, considering the new year looms Sunday.

My own life this year turned upside down in mostly good ways. Certainly in ways requiring I open my eyes and ears wide and wider.

Routines I thought etched in stone proved to be sand. Living in Vail, Colorado, for nearly 17 years, I assumed into March I’d be there for the next 17, too. By May, I’d moved here.

There’s good reason sand is what certain mandalas are made of, in all their exquisite detail and color and apparent permanence. All that effort, all that beauty. Then swept away like so much dust.

And just when I thought I stood on solid ground, had it all down. Hah! God laughs. There’s nothing stable about the universe and least of all, life.

So it goes with 2016 and the other years we’ve each lived through. Sand paintings.

Surely 2017 will bring on our next masterpiece.

What we experienced in 2016 will serve us in the new year. This being life, we’ll remember tragedy and joy the most, and carry these with us.

If life is good, our pains will be merely political, panicking over trivialities such as the president-elect. Let’s remember neighbors lost loved ones in 2016 and must endure actual tragedy, fresh and raw. This year them. Next year could well be us. One year it will be us. We’re all in this together.

Similarly, it’s a shallow existence indeed if our greatest joy in 2016 was electoral or dependent on a sports team. But hey, I’m still warmed by the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl victory, preferring to shrug off their failures this season.

The little pleasures are OK if we keep them in perspective, right? I can’t help it in any case. Life is ephemeral, so let’s have some fun while we can.

Was 2016 a good year? We look personally and inward to answer. How’s the family? How’s the soul? The rest flows in circles outside this core, the Broncos and Clintons and Trumps somewhere out along the crust, our daily efforts in between.

Did I grow? This is my central question, key to my purpose. Even more crucial: Did I help others grow? Or at least not hold ’em back with my sometimes too-sharp tongue, my limited horizons, my self-centered outlook?

Can I do better? Can we all do better? How?

Well, at The Union, we’re adding a journalist, which at our small size equates to about 8 percent of the newsroom. National-level brethren at The New York Times and The Washington Post are doing about the same percentage wise, though of course their numbers are much larger.

This is great news, though I’m mindful of The Orange County Register a few years back dramatically expanding its news staff with a lot of fanfare, then imploding. Other regional dailies, such as The Denver Post and Sacramento Bee, have continued to shrink and then shrink some more. This is no fault of their journalism.

The small-town papers range roughly in line with the economies of their communities.

In Vail, we added news staff as the business marched along with growth in the ski town’s economy.

The economy has remained pretty flat at this end of Nevada County since the recession. No surprise there. The Union’s business matches the wider pattern of those serving this community directly. Meantime, we hope some promising successes will prove infectious.

Our modest move with the newsroom promises to improve our work through our digital mediums as well as in print, still easily the largest audience locally for all the hype over the on-line offerings.

We have other steps in mind, too, and I hope to tell you about them as 2017 rolls along and we can put them into place.

So for me, there are professional as well as personal reasons to look forward to 2017. I love our staff and managers, whose hearts and minds are in exactly the right place for our mission.

What is that mission? At root it’s all about connection. Readers with the community; advertisers with consumers; the paper in your tube and digital tools at your fingertips.

Our community’s union is not one in which everyone agrees. Too dull. It’s more about citizens staying at least loosely in touch and perhaps even beginning to understand each other a little better. There’s the essence of The Union’s high calling: To get better and better at fostering this connection.

Ooh, I think I’ve fastened on a worthy resolution. Just in time.

