DMV helps Nevada County fire victims at local assistance center

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is offering limited services free of charge to residents affected by the Lobo and McCourtney fires at an assistance center at 1020 McCourtney Road, Suite C, in Grass Valley. The temporary center will be open today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued an emergency proclamation authorizing fee and/or penalty waivers for victims of wildfires in Nevada County, which allows them to replace at no cost the following items if damaged due to the fires: duplicate driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registration and title, and disabled person parking placards.

In addition, fire victims can acquire substitute license plates and stickers, vehicle disposal paperwork, and driver record printouts, and they can process a change of address. These services are also available at local DMV field offices.

The DMV is one of several state and federal agencies working together to provide services at this one-stop help center for residents impacted by the Lobo and McCourtney fires. The DMV has a webpage on current information related to California fire victims and assistance centers.

For assistance with DMV-related business, call the DMV customer service center at 1-800-777-0133 or visit http://www.dmv.ca.gov. For federal assistance (FEMA), visit http://www.disasterassistance.gov.